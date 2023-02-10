Man arraigned in 2019 fatal overdose

Feb. 10—CATLETTSBURG — A man serving time in West Virginia on a drug trafficking case was arraigned Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court in connection with a 2019 fatal overdose.

Angelo Dre Clifton, 29, currently held at Huttonsville Correctional Center, appeared before Judge George Davis via Zoom during the Friday open motion docket.

Clifton is accused by the Boyd County Sheriff's Office of selling heroin laced with acetyl fentanyl, a potent variant of fentanyl. He was indicted last March by a grand jury after the sheriff's office conducted a lengthy investigation into Facebook records.

He is charged with second-degree manslaughter, first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Due to Clifton's incarceration, Davis appointed the public defender to handle Clifton's case.

Since Clifton is up to see the parole board in West Virginia on June 29, Davis set a pretrial hearing for July 14.

Clifton has seen several charges in Boyd County.

In 2015, he was charged with robbery but saw that knocked down to a theft charge and was sentenced to serve a year in jail. In 2016, he was charged with robbery, but that case was dismissed. That same year, he was charged with trafficking in cocaine and was sentenced in 2017 to serve three years in prison.

His current prison sentence stems from a Wayne County case. The West Virginia Department of Corrections projects his release date for Dec. 28, 2023.