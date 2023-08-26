Man arraigned for adult kidnapping, police pursuit

Aug. 25—CATLETTSBURG — A Flatwoods man with alleged connections to a lengthy car chase and kidnapping was arraigned in Boyd County Circuit Court on Friday.

David M. Greathouse, 37, was apprehended by Boyd County Sheriff's deputies last week after leading police on a chase with a female passenger in tow against her will, according to records.

The woman reported Greathouse drove away with her from Bruce Apartments against her will and threatened he wanted the police to shoot him during the chase.

The arresting deputy said he attempted to stop Greathouse when he witnessed him "irate" and screaming at the woman, writing the scene appeared as a "rolling domestic."

Greathouse is accused of driving recklessly through several streets, ran stop signs, cut off other drivers and drove in the opposite lane during the pursuit.

Deputies reported finding numerous firearms and ammunition in Greathouse's vehicle upon searching it.

On Tuesday, a Boyd County grand jury indicted Greathouse on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, adult kidnapping, first-degree fleeing or evading police, possession/use of police radios and other traffic-related offenses.

Greathouse was arraigned on the charges on Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

During the hearing, Greathouse was appointed representation by the Department of Public Advocacy, who entered a not-guilty plea to all counts on Greathouse's behalf.

Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis penciled Greathouse to reappear for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 6.

If convicted for kidnapping, Greathouse faces up to 20 years in prison.