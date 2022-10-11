Man arraigned on attempted murder charges after shooting police officer in New Haven

A New Haven man was arraigned on an attempted murder charge Tuesday in connection to the shooting of a New Haven police officer at the scene of a crash last week, court officials said.

Jose Claudio, 36, appeared in court in New Haven on Tuesday morning before Judge Patrick J. Clifford, who set his bond at $1.5 million, according to court officials.

Claudio is facing charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, assault on a public safety official, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment and illegal discharge of a firearm, according to court officials.

The charges stem from a confrontation that happened at the intersection of Chapel Street and Blatchley Avenue in the Fair Haven neighborhood in the early morning hours of Oct. 7 and left a New Haven police officer wounded by gunfire, according to police.

Officer Chad Curry responded to the scene of a car crash in the area about 1:30 a.m. and was confronted by Claudio, a driver who allegedly opened fire on the officer, police said.

Curry was struck twice in his shoulder and ear. When he fired his weapon in return, Claudio fled the scene, police said.

Police in Hartford and New Haven worked together to conduct surveillance on a home on Putnam Street in Hartford, where Claudio was found and taken into custody Friday. He was turned over to the New Haven Police Department without incident, police said.

Curry was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital later Friday, police said.

The Office of Inspector General, the New Haven Police Department and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad are investigating the shooting.

The state Officer of the Inspector General also released a dashcam video of the shooting on Friday. The video shows the exchange of gunfire between the officer and Claudio before the officer was shot.