Man arraigned in attempted police murder

Dec. 30—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man who got shot in the leg in November after police said he pulled a gun on a sheriff's deputy appeared to be hobbling when he appeared on video conference for his arraignment Wednesday.

Tuned in from the Boyd County Detention Center, 41-year-old Christopher Artrip appeared to be hopping on one leg when he was asked to walk up to the camera for his arraignment.

Artrip was shot in the leg Nov. 3 during a foot chase with a Boyd County deputy in Cannonsburg, where police said he pointed a pistol at the officer. Artrip was attempting to flee because the officer had tried to pull him over in a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Public defender Brian Gibson asked Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent for Artrip's bond to be reduced from the $250,000 set by the court upon his indictment.

After a clerk informed the judge Artrip — who has a lengthy criminal history — has five violent convictions, Vincent said he "can't in good conscience modify the bond," citing the history and the underlying charge.

A pretrial hearing was set for Feb. 10 in the case.

