Man to be arraigned on charges in connection with gruesome deaths of Newton family

A man charged in connection with a gruesome attack inside a home in Newton that left three family members dead over the weekend is slated to face a judge Tuesday.

Christopher Ferguson, 41, of Newton, is slated to be arraigned in Newton District Court on charges of murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and burglary in the deaths of 73-year-old Gilda D’Amore, her husband, 74-year-old Bruno D’Amore, and Gilda’s mother, 97-year-old, Lucia Arpino, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Newton Police Chief John Carmichael.

Ferguson was arrested Monday around 7 p.m. after officers responding to a 911 call at a home on Broadway Street found the three family members stabbed to death inside around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

A person who knew the victims was the first to call the police after she had gone to check on the couple after they didn’t arrive at church to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Police said there were obvious signs of forced entry into the home on Broadway, including broken glass and missing screens from the basement windows.

Ferguson is charged with the murder of Gilda D’Amore after her autopsy came back and was ruled a homicide. Additional murder charges are likely after the other two autopsies are conducted, Ryan said. during a news conference on Monday night.

“We know that Mrs. D’Amore suffered over 30 both stab and blunt force trauma injuries, primarily to the upper part of her body and head,” Ryan explained. “There were obvious signs of struggle in one of the bedrooms of the home including broken furniture and a crystal paperweight covered in blood.”

Ferguson was identified with help from a neighbor’s video, which the DA says caught him walking on Albemarle Road, around four-tenths of a mile from the victim’s home around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A lab was also able to identify a footprint Ferguson allegedly left in the home, Ryan said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

