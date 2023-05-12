Man arraigned on charges from Las Vegas murder

May 11—CHARLEVOIX — Brian Jamare Kelly, 33, was arraigned in the 90th District Court for homicide charges from Las Vegas in 2011.

Earlier this week, on Monday, Kelly was arrested during a routine traffic stop by the East Jordan Police Department and taken to Charlevoix County Jail.

Kelly was charged with murder with a deadly weapon, accessory to murder, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, conspiring to commit kidnapping, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiring to commit robbery, destroying evidence, possession of substance with intent to sell, conspiring to violate controlled substance act, transporting a controlled substance and grand larceny.

On Thursday, Charlevoix County assistant prosecuting attorney Greg Weston asked for Kelly to be held without bond.

"I obviously can't speak to the facts of the case, but the list of charges is the most serious I've seen in the course of my career for an extradition-type situation," he said.

In Kelly's original criminal complaint from Nevada, he was offered a $100,000 bond.

The court ruled in favor of Weston's request, and is holding Kelly without bond in the Charlevoix County Jail.

Judge Angela Lasher told Kelly that he will remain in jail until the prosecutor's office files a governor's warrant for Clark County, Nevada, and officers come and pick him up.

A governor's warrant is required to extradite a fugitive back to another county for the remainder of their legal process, according to state statute.

His next court hearing is scheduled for June 6 at 9:30 a.m. in the 90th District Court in Charlevoix County.