Man arraigned on charges he sent obscene material to minor

Dec. 7—NEWBURY — A New York man accused of sending obscene matter to an undercover police officer — who the man thought was a teenage girl — was arraigned in Salem Superior Court last month, according to an Essex County DA's Office spokesperson.

Morgan Tefft, 31, of Marathon, New York, faces two counts of sending obscene matter to a minor and a single count of distributing obscene matter. Following his arraignment in District Court in mid-May, he posted $1,500 cash bail.

Later, Tefft was indicted by a Salem Superior Court grand jury, setting the date for his arraignment in the higher court on Nov. 16. He is due back in court Jan. 20 for a motion compliance hearing, according to Carrie Kimball from the Essex County DA's Office. Kimball said he was released on the same amount of bail.

While out on bail, Tefft must not use the internet except for legal, medical or work reasons and must not commit any new offenses.

Tefft first made contact with Newbury police Detective Aaron Wojtkowski on Oct. 26, 2020, through Kik Messenger, a web application "used by online offenders to groom children for the self-production of illicit images." Wojtkowski was posing as a teenage girl as part of his on-going efforts to combat sexual exploitation of children.

Tefft quickly asked Wojtkowski for a photo of his undercover persona, a request the detective granted.

"The target user stated that he was 20 years of age. At this time I clearly indicated that the UC (undercover) persona was a 13-year-old child, and asked if the age of the UC was OK with him. The target user responded 'yea, I'm fine with it,'" Wojtkowski wrote in his report.

Tefft and Wojtkowski continued chatting and a day later, Tefft sent a photo of a man's genitals to Wojtkowski.

Wojtkowski wrote that online offenders will send a nude photo, hoping the minor reciprocates.

Tefft became frustrated that despite sending "her" an obscene photo, none would be sent in return.

Story continues

In mid-November, Tefft sent another photo of a man's genitals. That prompted Wojtkowski to ask Tefft for his phone number so they could text. Tefft sent the detective his phone number, allowing Wojtkowski to track him down.

Wojtkowski later obtained a search warrant for Tefft's Kik account. On April 27, Tefft turned himself in to New York State Police. State police seized his cell phone and found "child sex abuse content," the detective wrote in his report.

In February 2021, Wojtkowski learned Tefft had made contact with a Salisbury police detective also posing as a teenage girl.

After learning Newbury had issued a complaint against him, Tefft and his attorney appeared in court on May 17 to answer the charges, according to court records.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.