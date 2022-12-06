Man arraigned on charges in standoff near Orwigsburg

Dec. 6—A man who was arrested Friday after a standoff in West Brunswick Twp. was arraigned Monday and jailed in Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of more than $1 million bail.

State police said they took John D. Kramer, 61, into custody early Friday after he had barricaded himself in his house at 430 Rausch Road, shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, a Special Emergency Response Team was deployed to the scene, and officers made numerous attempts to contact him, including 20 messages left on his cellphone.

When SERT members approached the house, Kramer fired at them, striking an armored vehicle, police said.

He was apprehended without police firing a shot and taken to a trauma center in Northampton County.

Police have not released any information about Kramer's injuries.

According to court documents, the standoff was the result of an earlier incident at the house in which Kramer allegedly threatened to shoot Tyler Atling, who called police.

Kramer was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina in Orwigsburg.

Charges for the earlier altercation were one felony count of aggravated assault; and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault, terrorist threats, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

Bail in the case was set at $100,000.

Charges for the standoff are four felony counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault with attempt to cause injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and four misdemeanor counts each of simple assault, reckless endangerment and possessing instruments of crime.

Bail in that case was set at $1 million.

According to court papers, a preliminary hearing in both cases has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 13 before Serina.