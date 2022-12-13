Man arraigned in connection with WRC dumpster fire

Dec. 12—TRAVERSE CITY — An Interlochen man was charged with allegedly starting a fire Thursday that burned through a dumpster and storage shed behind the Women's Resource Center Thrift Store.

Brian Immink, 62, who is facing third-degree arson charges, was arraigned Monday afternoon before 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney in Traverse City.

Police say that Immink set fire to the dumpster behind the WRC Thrift Store off U.S. 31 North.

Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department Chief Pat Parker said the fire then spread to a back storage shed and the back siding of the store itself before firefighters were able to contain the flames.

Parker said both the dumpster and the shed were considered a "total loss."

Immink's bond was set at $150,000, cash or surety, because of a prior open domestic violence case, Cooney said.

Part of Immink's bond agreement includes not having contact with his ex-wife, who filed domestic violence charges against him in August, and staying away from any WRC building in Grand Traverse County.

Previously, he had been free on a $2,500 cash or surety bond in August for one charge of domestic violence and one charge of attempting to interfere with electronic communications, court records showed.

If Immink is found guilty in the WRC case, he could face up to 10 years in prison for felony arson, according to Michigan state statute.