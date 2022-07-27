Man arraigned on domestic abuse charges

Jul. 27—WEST WYOMING — A man was arraigned Tuesday on charges he assaulted a woman who suffered a fractured nose and bruises on her face and legs earlier this year.

Jose Antonio Gonzalez, 44, address listed as homeless, was arraigned by District Judge David A. Barilla in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts each of simple assault and harassment and a single count of aggravated assault. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

West Wyoming police charged Gonzalez after the woman reported he punched her in the face, fracturing her nose in two places, on April 19. She claimed Gonzalez assaulted her while accusing her of cheating on him, according to court records.

She told police she was treated at a hospital, where she told staff she injured her nose when she fell down stairs.

After she was released and returned home on April 20, she told police Gonzalez again accused her of cheating on him, punching her several times in the head and legs, court records say.