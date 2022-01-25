Man to be arraigned for gross abuse of corpse involving missing Huber Heights woman

Jan. 25—A Dayton man is scheduled to be arraigned today on charges connected to a missing Huber Heights woman whose body was found in a field in Dayton.

Harrison Deon Williamson, 41, faces charges of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

The charges stem from July 2021, when the body of Brooke McCullough, 27, was found in a field in Dayton, two days after she was reported missing.

Police said they believed McCullough died from an overdose and didn't die where she was found.

Williamson is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.