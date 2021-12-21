Man arraigned in indecent assaults

Dec. 21—A Gloucester man pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges at his arraignment Monday in Salem Superior Court.

Donald Laurence Cook, 56, of Washington Street was originally charged last summer following an investigation by Gloucester police.

In October, a grand jury handed up indictments charging him with two counts of indecent assault and battery, and one count each of annoying or accosting a person and criminal harassment. That moved the case from Gloucester District Court to Salem Superior Court.

The indictments cover a nearly five-year period from July 2015 to March 2020.

Cook's accuser told police that during that period he would take her lobstering on his boat, out for coffee and give her gifts. She said the encounters began to get "weird" when she started high school.

She told police he would tell her "inappropriate stories," become aroused and point to his clothed erection.

Once while in Maine, he showed his penis, she said. He also grabbed her breasts and buttocks on multiple occasions, she said.

The incidents stopped in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, she reported.

Police reported that in 1997, Cook was convicted of a similar crime.

During Monday's brief hearing before Judge Thomas Drechsler, prosecutor Kate MacDougall asked the judge to maintain Cook's $2,500 bail and conditions set by a Gloucester District Court judge following his original arraignment in that court.

Those conditions include an order that he stay away from and not contact the victim or victims, that he continue to take part in mental health treatment, and that he have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 16.

Because Cook and his attorney, Benjamin Richard, agreed to that request, the judge did not ask for any further details of the case. Under state law, grand jury minutes are automatically sealed.

Cook has been free on bail since his original arraignment in the case last summer.

Andrea Holbrook contributed to this report. Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

