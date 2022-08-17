Man arraigned on internet sex crime charges

Aug. 17—CATLETTSBURG — A 45-year-old man was arraigned last week on a multitude of charges related to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials.

Matthew McDavid, of Catlettsburg, was arraigned Aug. 11 by Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent on a 21-count criminal information charging him with distribution and possession of the illicit material.

McDavid was charged with one count of distribution depicting a minor under 12 years old, 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material depicting a child under 12 and 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material depicting a child between the ages of 12 and 18 years of age.

A criminal information is similar to an indictment. It is a charging document drafted by the prosecuting attorney for the case to go into circuit court. In Kentucky, a criminal information is filed after the defendant agrees to waive having his or her case heard by a grand jury.

McDavid was busted following a July 21 search warrant at his home in Catlettsburg, after an undercover internet investigation by Ashland Police, according to court records.

Kentucky State Police was called in to effect the arrest and search warrant, due to McDavid living outside of Ashland City limits, records show.

