Man arraigned in New London stabbing

Jul. 14—NEW LONDON — A man was arraigned Wednesday on charges related to an assault that left another man with a stab wound to his neck outside of a New London apartment building Tuesday night.

Charles Zeigler, 54, of 349 Colman St. was arraigned at the New London GA-10 courthouse Wednesday morning on charges of first-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and breach of peace. He was ordered held in lieu of a $250,000 bond, according to court records.

The stabbing left the other man seriously wounded outside an apartment building owned by the Homeless Hospitality Center at 195 Williams St., according to police.

Police responded about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a man being cut near his throat near the building. When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s who had a stab wound to his neck. He was taken by ambulance to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital where he remained hospitalized on Wednesday.

Acting police Chief Brian Wright said the man was believed to be in stable condition Wednesday but his wound was serious due to its location.

Police still were investigating what led to the stabbing, but Wright said it was not a random act. He said police recovered evidence during their investigation and seized a knife with a green handle from Zeigler, according to court records.

Cathy Zall, executive director of the Homeless Hospitality Center, said Tuesday that the incident happened near the property, not inside it, and that the two people involved were not tenants. The apartments are rented out to people, not necessarily to the homeless, and the HHC is merely the landlord, she said.

The stabbing victim, whose name was not released, had no known address, Wright said.

Zeigler has another pending case in New London, following a February arrest in the Town of Groton. He was charged with use of drug paraphernalia, sale of narcotic substances, possession of less than a half-ounce of cannabis and illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle. He was released on a $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday on those charges, according to court records.

Public Defender Jennifer Baldwin was appointed to defend Zeigler, who was scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 4.

Day Staff Writer Kimberly Drelich contributed to this report.

