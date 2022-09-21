Man arraigned in Molotov cocktail case

Sep. 21—CATLETTSBURG — A 34-year-old man appeared last week in Boyd County Circuit Court in connection with a case in which he's accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail onto a parked motorcycle in Ashland.

Earlier this month, John Tidd, of no fixed address, was indicted on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree use of a weapon of mass destruction.

According to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley, Tidd threw the bottle on the parked motorcycle in connection with a personal dispute.

The case was directly indicted Sept. 6 by a Boyd County grand jury. An arrest citation shows Russell Police picked Tidd up in Raceland following an altercation with another man.

Tidd appeared before Judge John Vincent, who set his bond at $50,000 and a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 13.

Tidd is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com