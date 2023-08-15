Man arraigned on murder charge following deadly daytime stabbing in Fitchburg

The victim of a July daytime stabbing in Fitchburg passed away recently and now investigators are charging the alleged attacker with murder.

Jeremy A. Cruz, 36, of Leominster, was initially charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed assault to murder for his alleged role in a stabbing on July 1 in Fitchburg.

On Tuesday however, Cruz was arraigned for a new charge of murder, according to the Worcester DA’s Office.

During the July incident, Cruz allegedly stabbed 45-year-old Jesus Maisonet Davila in the area of 199 Main Street just before 2 p.m. Davila was transported to a Worcester hospital after the stabbing. Davila’s condition deteriorated and he passed away on August 6, according to authorities.

Cruz was initially found dangerous by a judge in the aftermath of the stabbing and held without bail during a July 10 hearing.

For the latest murder charge, Cruz was held without bail and will return to court on September 14.

Fitchburg Police, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate the deadly stabbing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

