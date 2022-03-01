Man arraigned on murder charges in stabbing at Modesto mobile home park in 2020

A Modesto man was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on murder charges stemming from a stabbing at a mobile home park in the summer of 2020.

Calvin Kawika Kanoa, 43, appeared in Stanislaus County Superior Court before Presiding Judge Robert Westbrook to face felony murder charges.

On June 21, 2020, Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an early morning stabbing at the Sunrise Village Mobile Home Park at 433 S. Seventh St. in Modesto. A call had been placed to 911 at about 3 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found wounded Modesto man Tyler Miner, 26. He was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Luke Schwartz said at the time of the incident.

Kanoa was charged with one count of felony murder with enhancements for intentional and deliberate premeditation and the use of a deadly weapon, a knife. He was assigned a public defender and entered a not guilty plea.

Westbrook set bail at $2 million pending a bail review hearing. Kanoa will next be in court March 28 for discovery and a conference check.