Man arraigned on rape charge

Feb. 23—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man accused of raping a woman last week was arraigned Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

During Ronald B. Crisp's arraignment, defense attorney Sebastian Joy asked for a bond reduction, causing Judge John Vincent to balk at the request.

"It's a first-degree rape case," Vincent said. "The standard is $75,000 cash."

Crisp, 39, is accused of raping a woman on Saturday, Feb. 18. Joy argued that Crisp knew the victim and that the case "wasn't an outside thing."

Joy also accused the victim of making up the allegations in retaliation against Crisp. Vincent didn't appear to buy that.

"If these allegations are fabricated, I'm sure the commonwealth's attorney's office will handle that on the back end," Vincent said.

In lieu of a reduction, Joy asked for the cash bond to be converted to a property bond.

Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Rhonda Copley told the judge "there is much more to the story" and a lot more evidence than the accusation itself.

Vincent refused to make a decision on the bond, stating he needed all the facts in front of him.

After much haggling over court dates, a bond hearing was set for March 15 at 10 a.m. Crisp is due for a pretrial hearing on April 13.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com