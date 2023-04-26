Man to be arraigned on sexual assault charges in attack on MIT student in Boston

A Level 3 sex offender will be called to court Wednesday to answer sexual assault charges in connection with an attack on a Massachusetts Institute of Technology student in Boston’s Back Bay over the weekend.

Nahom Getaneh is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault with intent to rape and indecent assault and battery in an alleged sexual assault of the Boston student on Saturday.

Getaneh was arrested in the area of Atkinson Street and Southampton Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Boston police. He was also said to be wanted on two outstanding warrants on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and possession of Class B drugs.

Getaneh was previously convicted in 2007 of indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older, data on the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board indicates. Level 3 sex offenders are said to have a high risk of re-offending and pose a high degree of danger to the public.

The student reported she was attacked from behind while entering her residence through the rear alley of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority at 515 Beacon Street at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said.

At first, the suspect allegedly approached the student on a bicycle and asked for food. As she went to enter her residence, the suspect groped her from behind and then followed her into the residence, where he further assaulted her, according to investigators.

The student fought off the attacker and called 911, police said. The suspect fled on a bicycle.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW