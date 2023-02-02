Man arraigned on theft charges

Feb. 1—Benjamin James Koch, 25, was arraigned Tuesday in Clatsop County Circuit Court on 20 theft-related charges.

The charges, allegedly occurring between August and September, included one count of aggravated theft in the first degree, two counts of aggravated identity theft, seven counts of identity theft, five counts of theft in the first degree, three counts of forgery in the second degree and two counts of theft in the second degree.

Seven individuals were named as victims in an indictment from January, many of whom were older than 65 years of age. The total amount stolen was $10,000 or more, the grand jury indictment alleges.

Koch pleaded not guilty to all charges.