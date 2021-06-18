Man arraigned in two cases involving resisting arrest

Jun. 18—A Meadville man arrested Wednesday evening on charges related to an alleged domestic dispute also faces charges resulting from an incident last month in which he allegedly wedged himself inside a doorway and wrestled with officers to prevent the arrest of two other people.

Juan Markel Moore, 26, was arraigned in both cases Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Moore faces two felony and two misdemeanor charges stemming from the Wednesday incident and two misdemeanor charges as a result of the May 7 incident.

Meadville Police Department says that at around 12:30 a.m. May 7, Moore wedged himself in the doorway of an apartment in the 800 block of Grove Street in order to prevent the arrest of a man and woman, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case. Moore allegedly wrestled and fought with officers both before and after being told that he was being arrested as well.

Police also charged Moore with resisting arrest in the incident that occurred at an apartment in the 500 block of Willow Street at around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Moore is accused of shoving a woman against a closet door and taking her iPhone as she was attempting to call for help during a domestic dispute.

Police also charged that Moore intimidated the woman so that she would falsely inform police investigating the incident that Moore was no longer inside the Willow Street apartment. When police attempted to arrest him, officers had to use force when Moore refused to release his arms and allow them to be placed behind his back, according to the criminal complaint.

Moore faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing the administration of law and resisting arrest in the May 7 case. He faces felony charges of robbery and intimidating a witness in the Wednesday case as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing the administration of law and resisting arrest and a summary charge of harassment.

He was assigned bail of $5,000 in the May 7 case and $25,000 in the Wednesday case and remains in Crawford County jail. Preliminary hearings in both cases were scheduled for June 29 before Pendolino.

