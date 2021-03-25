Man arraigned on two unrelated cases

Mike Crowley, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 25—After allegedly yelling at staff and threatening to steal a vehicle from a city car dealership on Tuesday, a 26-year-old man struggled with officers attempting to place him in a city jail cell, scratching them in the process, according to city police.

When Terrill Anthony Lindsey, whose address was listed as the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, was arraigned on charges related to the incident, he was also arraigned in a separate case stemming from a January incident in which police accuse him of stealing a woman's cellphone and threatening to kill her if she reported the theft to police.

Lindsey appeared Wednesday before Magisterial District Justice Samuel Pendolino for the two preliminary arraignments.

Meadville Police Department alleges that around noon on Tuesday, Lindsey, while under the influence of a controlled substance, refused to leave Lang Motors, 821 Market St., despite being told multiple times. Instead, according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case, Lindsey pushed a table and yelled that he was going to take keys and a vehicle, displaying erratic behavior and "extremely glassy eyes" as he did so.

When officers subsequently attempted to place Lindsey in a jail cell, he pushed and pulled, preventing them from doing so safely and scratching them during the struggle, according to the criminal complaint.

In the other case against him, police accuse Lindsey of accepting a ride from an acquaintance on Jan. 7 and later grabbing the woman's wrist and taking her iPhone, according to the criminal complaint. He allegedly told the woman, "Don't call the cops or I'll kill you," the complaint stated.

Lindsey faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and defiant trespass and summary charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as a result of the Tuesday incident. Bail was set at $15,000 in the case.

Lindsey faces a felony charge of robbery and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and witness intimidation as a result of the January incident. Bail was assigned at $25,000.

Preliminary hearings for both cases were scheduled for April 6. Lindsey remains in the county jail in lieu of bail in both cases.

Mike Crowley can be reached at 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

