Man with array of drugs arrested in Frederick

Jun. 25—A 24-year-old Frederick man was arrested after allegedly being found Tuesday with a large amount of drugs. He then tried to bribe Frederick police officers, according to an FPD news release.

Police responded to the 300 block of North Market Street at 7:05 p.m. after a report of a drug complaint. Authorities arrived and found a man with drugs in plain view in his car.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Dominic Stephen Cage. According to the release, police officers found the following controlled dangerous substances in Cage's vehicle:

— 24 gel capsules of suspected heroin and/or fentanyl

— 93 grams of suspected marijuana

— 6 grams of suspected crack cocaine

— 16 grams of suspected psilocybin/psilocin mushrooms

— 10 pills of suspected Alprazolam

— 8 pills of suspected Zubsolv (buprenorphine); and

— 1 pack of suspected suboxone

Cage was being held at Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bail following his arrest. He was charged with numerous counts of possession with intent to distribute the various substances, possession of several of the substances and attempted bribery of a government official in official capacity.

