Man arrested after 1.5 pounds of meth and other drugs found at Randall Street residence

A Gadsden man is charged with multiple drug crimes after a search of a Randall Street residence, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Roderick Lewis Barnes, 42, is charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of trafficking illegal drugs (Ecstasy), nine counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (Ecstasy), one count of unlawful distribution of marijuana, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

He was arrested and held on a $1.285 million surety bond.

Etowah County Drug Enforcement agents and the Etowah County Joint Special Operations Group executed a search warrant on Tuesday at the residence in the 600 block of Randall Street Nov. 2.

During the search, Horton said in a press release, they found about 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, a large quantity of Ecstasy pills, a quantity of marijuana and six firearms.

Agents obtained the search warrant after a 10-month investigation, according to the release, including purchases of methamphetamine, Ecstasy and marijuana.

The investigation continues and additional federal charges could be lodged in the case, Horton said.

