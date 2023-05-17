Man arrested, 10 firearms seized after Richmond officers respond to report of shots fired

A man is in custody and multiple firearms were seized after Richmond Police officers responded to a report of shots fired early Tuesday morning.

>>Man in custody after shooting neighbor, exchanging shots with police during standoff in Richmond

Richmond officers were dispatched at 12:01 a.m. to the 1300 block of North B Street on initial reports of multiple shots fired, according to Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt.

Officers contacted a male resident who was determined to be the subject of outgoing and incoming gunfire. A search warrant was applied for and then approved.

When officers entered the residence, they located and seized 10 firearms.

Jeremy Potters, 38, was arrested and booked in the Wayne County Jail, Chief Britt said. He is facing multiple charges including a felony charge of Child Neglect and three misdemeanor charges including Resisting Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct, and Possession of Marijuana.

Bond has been set for $25,000, according to online jail records.

Mutual aid was provided by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is continuing.



