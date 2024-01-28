Man arrested after 101 chase that reaches 90 mph

An Oxnard man was arrested after a high-speed chase Saturday night that started in Port Hueneme and moved onto the 101 Freeway.

The chase began at about 10:51 p.m. in the area of Channel Islands Boulevard and Patterson Road, said Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Greg Gibson. A motorist failed to pull over when deputies tried to make a traffic stop and then was seen discarding items out a window.

The chase reached speeds of about 90 mph on the 101, Gibson said, noting the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit. The motorist sped into Los Angeles County. Gibson said it appeared California Highway Patrol used a spike strip in an attempt to disable the vehicle.

California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Nasir said the chase ended at 11:36 p.m. after the disabled vehicle exited the 405 Freeway at Howard Hughes Parkway. Gibson said a 38-year-old Oxnard man was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, possession of a stolen vehicle and for outstanding warrants. He was being held at the Ventura County Jail on bail of $85,000.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Chase on 101 Freeway reaches 90 mph, ends with arrest