Man arrested after 14-hour standoff with police in Newport News; no officers injured

A 14-hour standoff between police and a suspected gunman in Newport News ended peacefully on Friday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Turlington Road near the intersection with Warwick Boulevard at about 10:05 p.m. Thursday night. Officers found a man outside with a gunshot wound which was determined to not be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter, who police have not named, barricaded himself in an apartment. Newport News police’s Tactical Unit responded to the scene.

Over the course of the evening, police said they made repeated attempts to get the man to surrender.

Early Friday morning, the man fired multiple gunshots in the direction of officers, according to police, though no one was injured.

Police arrested the man at about 11:50 a.m. Friday. Regional law enforcement and first responders, as well as state police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, assisted Newport News police.

“Without the help of our fellow law enforcement partners, we’re not sure how this would have ended. We thank them for their assistance,” Police Chief Steve Drew said in a statement. “Thank you also to our own team who worked long and hard for a peaceful resolution to a stressful situation and for their professionalism throughout the incident.”

