Man arrested after 14 Ravenna Court House windows broken Saturday morning

A 31-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly breaking 14 front windows at the Ravenna Court House on West Main Street, the Portage County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

The sheriff's office said it responded to the court house after receiving a report of the damage at about 6 a.m. Ravenna police had detained the man due to a theft at a Circle K store and he told them about the damage at the court house.

A total of 14 front windows at the Ravenna Court House were broken early Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office said the man "admitted to causing the damage and said he wanted to go to jail because he was upset that psychedelics are illegal."

The man was taken to Portage County Jail pending arraignment.

A 31-year-old man was arrested after 14 front windows at the Ravenna Court House were smashed early Saturday morning.

Court records in the case are not yet available. However, records in a theft and criminal damaging case Kent police filed against the man in Portage County Municipal Court in Kent on Thursday say he is homeless.

The building houses Ravenna Municipal Court and Portage County Common Pleas Court.

