Man arrested after 16-year-old girl killed days before Christmas

A 21-year-old Henry County man has turned himself in after a 16-year-old girl was shot to death during a botched gun sale.

Azariah Mille was shot and killed days before Christmas while taking what she thought was a casual ride with some friends.

On Wednesday, Quinton Renard Smith, 21, turned himself in. He’s been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A man who told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that he and his wife were Miller’s foster parents say that even months later, the situation doesn’t seem real.

“We still can’t grasp it that a 16-year-old girl was taken away from us so early, so suddenly. And I just want justice. We all want justice,” Miller’s foster father, who did not want to be identified, said.

“What happened to her didn’t need to happen if she was around people that cared about her. These people she left the house with, she thought was her friends, and they put her in that situation,” her foster mother said.

Police say Miller was a one of five people riding in a car on December 20. They say that unbeknownst to Miller, the two men in the car were allegedly involved in a robbery that surrounded a gun deal set up on Instagram.

Investigators say that Shamel Q. Crowder and Christopher Joel Dejerinett arranged a gun sale with Johnny Lester Boynton, but actually planned to rip Boynton off.

TRENDING STORIES:

At some point during the incident, police say Boynton began firing at the car Crowder, Dejerinett, Miller and two other young girls were in. Miller was shot and later died from her injuries.

Police say two other men in the car with Boynton also fired their weapons. One of those men was Smith.

“We’re hoping they come forward and turn themselves in, or if anybody has information that may lead to identifying those two who were with them, we’re seeking that help,” Henry County Police Sergeant Anthony Militello said at the time.

Story continues

Sgt. Militello says that although Crowder and Dejerinett did not shoot Miller, because they were involved in a felony that led to her death, they are also being charged with murder.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Attorneys for two of the suspects, Boynton and Dejerinett, have released statements on behalf of their clients.

Jabari Jones, Dejerinett’s attorney, said his client is innocent of any charge related to this young woman’s death, and, if anything, he is a witness. He said Dejerinett has been cooperative and gave two interviews to Henry County Police prior to Jones entering the case.

Paul Howard, Boynton’s attorney, also released a statement on behalf of his client, saying,

We regret the news media is discussing the allegations placed against Mr. Boynton. The news media has help fuel a crime hysteria in many areas of this country , convincing citizens they are no longer safe and that the criminal justice system and the police have completely lost control of crime . The most discussed solutions for the alleged increase in crime focuses upon greater punishment for certain members of our community. This means these community members do not receive the same constitutional reasonable doubt as is afforded others and robs them of the guaranteed benefits of other laws like self-defense and stand your ground . We are hoping Mr. Boynton receives fair treatment, absence “profiling” and runaway emotions. We pray the news media will not create an unfair situation for this young man and his outstanding family. Paul Howard

Anyone with information on the identities of the remaining two suspects or on the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

IN OTHER NEWS: