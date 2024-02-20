Man arrested 17 years after shooting that led to another man’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is facing murder charges for his alleged connection to a shooting that led to a man’s death nearly 17 years later.

Columbus police said DeShawne R. Stewart, 50, was arrested Monday afternoon by Columbus SWAT officers on the city’s east side without incident.

Stewart was wanted in the death of Wendell C. Davis, 51, who was allegedly shot by Stewart on July 8, 2006.

In the shooting, Davis suffered a “catastrophic wound” and was confined to a wheelchair until he died on May 19, 2023. The Franklin County coroner ruled Davis’ death a homicide.

Stewart was indicted by a grand jury for two counts of murder on Feb. 6. He is currently being held in Franklin County Jail.

An initial court date for Stewart is not listed in online court records.

