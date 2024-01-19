Man arrested on 1st-degree murder charge after body found near Frankfort Ave. in DeLand

DeLand police have arrested a suspect in connection to a dead body found near a home on Frankfort Avenue in DeLand Thursday morning.

Travis McBride, 46, was charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bond, DeLand police spokesperson Vicki Karr said in a press release.

Units were dispatched at 7:06 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of S. Frankfort Avenue in response to "a suspicious incident" on Thursday morning.

Travis McBride.

Detectives "canvassed the area and located a body nearby," which subsequently led to an arrest. The incident is believed to have been an isolated one, with no further danger to the area.

"The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin," Karr added.

McBride is set to make his first court appearance at the DeLand Courthouse today at 1:30 p.m.

He faces a possible sentence of life in prison without parole or even the death penalty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Capital punishment? Prosecutors seek to convince jury that DeBary killer be sentenced to death

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: DeLand police arrest man after body found near home on Frankfort Ave.