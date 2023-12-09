Man arrested after 2 armed robberies in Merced Co., deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for being a suspect in two separate robberies, one at a Dollar General and another one at a Livingston store, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Deputies say they received a call for an armed robbery that had just taken place at a Dollar General in Winton on Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies say they were able to get a description and photo of the suspect from surveillance footage.

During the investigation, the Livingston Police Department said they also had an armed robbery take place in Livingston the night before. Deputies say the suspect matched the same description as the one from Dollar General.

Shortly after the robbery, detectives say they were en route to Winton when they spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Winton Way and Santa Fe. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and took Giovanni Orozco into custody without incident.

According to sheriff’s officials, Orozco matched the description of the suspect in both robberies. Detectives also located various items in his car that he was seen wearing in the surveillance footage.

