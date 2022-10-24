Man arrested for 2 counts of attempted murder in Sioux Falls, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a man during the weekend they say is connected to the stabbing of two people and causing minor injuries to another.

Michael James-Phillip Pettigrew, 31, from Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday afternoon for fighting and stabbing a 58-year-old man at the 2500 block of W. Madison Street, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Pettigrew cut the 58-year-old near the neck, giving him non-life threatening injuries. A 26-year-old man intervened in the unprovoked attack and was also injured by Pettigrew, Clemens said. The younger man's injuries were described as minor.

When talking to Pettigrew, police made a connection to an earlier stabbing of a 28-year-old woman at about 9 a.m. at the 1200 block of N. West Avenue, Clemens said.

In that case, the woman was stabbed more than 10 times before Pettigrew allegedly drove away. A witness in that incident was able to get a license plate number for the vehicle Pettigrew was driving, later found to be stolen, Clemens said.

None of the three victims knew Pettigrew, and all described his attacks as "unprovoked," Clemens said.

Pettigrew was booked into the Minnehaha County jail under the following charges:

Two counts of attempted murder first-degree

Three counts aggravated assault- bodily injury with indifference to human life

Three counts aggravated assault- bodily injury with dangerous weapon

Two counts aggravated assault- serious bodily injury

Three counts aggravated assault- deadly weapon

Intentional damage to property

Possession of stolen vehicle

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man arrested after multiple 'unprovoked' stabbings