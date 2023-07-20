Man arrested 2 months after fight killed Maryland father in front of his home

A man has been charged in the death of a Maryland father who suffered life-threatening injuries during a fight at his home after an altercation at his child's school.

Garrett Trevor Taylor, 26, has been charged with manslaughter, three counts of second-degree assault, affray and disorderly conduct, according to a news release by police. He was arrested and is being held without bail, according to CBS Baltimore.

Christopher Michael Wright, 43, was a father of three. His 14-year-old child got into a fight with Taylor's 14-year-old nephew at school on May 19. Later in the day, Taylor, his nephew, one other adult and two other minors arrived at Wright's home in Baltimore's Brooklyn Park neighborhood, according to charging documents reviewed by CBS Baltimore. Taylor wanted his nephew to fight Wright's son, and threatened Wright when he did not comply.

Witnesses said that "it became clear to the Wright family that Trevor Taylor and his associates were not going to leave and were likely going to force their way into the house," CBS Baltimore reported.

According to charging documents, Wright punched Taylor. Taylor and the other adult then advanced on Wright, and Taylor punched him. Taylor grabbed Wright's legs during the ensuing fight, making him fall over. Wright hit his head on the ground, but the assault continued.

Police said that when officers responded to a report of assault, Wright was being treated by fire department personnel. He was transported to an area trauma center for "treatment of a life-threatening injury." Wright died at the hospital at about 9:45 p.m. on May 20.

According to CBS Baltimore, a medical examiner determined that Wright's cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head.

"Although I am relieved that there has been progress in the investigation, we do not feel any relief in the grief that we have for the loss of Chris," Tracy Karopchinsky, Wright's fiance, told CBS Baltimore. "We grieve now all of the things that Chris will not be a part of. First days, last days, football games, graduations, and weddings. This is still the beginning of a long journey. Nothing that happens from this day forward can bring back Chris, and nothing can change what happened. As we navigate how to live life without a father, a partner, and a friend, we are continuously grateful for the support from family, friends, and the community."

