Man arrested in 2 St. Paul shootings — one killed 57-year-old and other wounded man driving with family
A man is under arrest in a shooting that killed a 57-year-old in St. Paul and another shooting that injured a man driving with his family, police announced Tuesday.
Officers took Kavion Jayvon Barnett, 27, into custody on Monday and he is being held in the Ramsey County jail
Barnett was booked into the jail on suspicion of murder in the shooting of James Jeffrey King Sr., who was found shot in the head in the North End on Feb. 9. He was located in his pickup truck in the driveway of his residence in the 200 block of Front Avenue. King died in the hospital from his injuries on March 1.
Barnett, of St. Paul, was also arrested in a drive-by shooting on the Earl Street bridge on Feb. 13 that injured a man in his 40s.
