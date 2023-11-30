Man arrested 2 years after woman killed inside Union Park home

A man was arrested in Orange County this week, two years after a woman was found dead inside her Union Park home.

Investigators said Alyzah Cruz was killed in August of 2021.

She was 22 years old.

Her family said they have always suspected Jean Michael Perez-Diaz was responsible for her death.

Perez-Diaz faced a judge Wednesday.

Investigators say his gun matched the murder weapon and he was the last person seen going in and out of her home.

“It’s like a light bulb has been shut off. And it’s not coming back on,” said the victim’s sister Melanie Cruz. “It’s losing something out of nowhere, you just can never find it.

The family says they still don’t understand what happened the day that Cruz died.

However, they hope to get justice and some answers when Perez-Diaz finally goes to trial.

