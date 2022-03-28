Man arrested in 2007 child rape case in Haverhill

Mar. 28—PELHAM — Police in conjunction with U.S. marshals tracked a man wanted for child rape to a local grocery store Monday morning, where he was taken into custody in the parking lot.

Pelham police said in a statement that Gjon Gjegji, 53, of Pelham was wanted by Massachusetts authorities on six counts of rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person older than 14.

The crimes he is accused of occurred in Haverhill in 2007, according to a spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Gjegji also faces a fugitive from justice charge.

Pelham police said they brought him to Valley Street Jail in Manchester, New Hampshire, pending his arraignment.

Also in the car was Leonardo Gjegji, 25, of Pelham, who was arrested on two electronic bench warrants for theft and willful concealment, police said.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned April 11 in 10th Circuit Court in Salem.