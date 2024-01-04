Man arrested in 2020 death of 17-year-old in northeast Charlotte: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over three years after a teen was shot dead in north Charlotte, an arrest has been made, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Mason (MCSO)

On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, officials said that 23-year-old James Ashley Mason III was arrested by CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT). After being interviewed by detectives, Mason was charged with Murder and booked into jail.

Previous Coverage | Police: 17-year-old dies at hospital following Wednesday afternoon shooting

On the afternoon of September 30, 2020, officers say they were called to Atrium Health—University City for a shooting victim who had just arrived in a car. The next day, the victim, 17-year-old Calvin Washington, died from his injuries at Atrium Health—Main.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 7400 block of North Tryon Street which is near University City Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.