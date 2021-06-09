Man arrested in 2020 Schenectady Bridge Street stabbing; Faces first-degree assault

Jun. 9—SCHENECTADY — A Troy man has been arrested in connection with a June 2020 Schenectady stabbing that sent the victim to Albany Medical Center, authorities said.

Jaguar N. Loftin, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with one count each of first-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief, felonies.

Loftin is accused of stabbing the victim in his chest with a knife, causing serious injury, on Bridge Street, just before midnight June 17, 2020, according to police allegations filed in court.

The victim was inside a vehicle there and Loftin is accused of stabbing him from the outside, prosecutor Brian Gray said.

The victim then got away, leaving behind the vehicle. Loftin is then accused of damaging the victim's vehicle, Gray said.

Loftin became a suspect early on in the case, but was believed to have fled to North Carolina, Gray said. Police took him into custody early Monday evening on Albany Street, records show.

Loftin was arraigned and ordered held on $40,000 bail.