Man arrested in 2020 stabbing outside Fort Collins Rescue Mission sentenced to prison

A man who pleaded guilty to stabbing another man outside the Fort Collins Rescue Mission in October 2020 has been sentenced to prison.

Jose Rodriguez, now 42, was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections on Monday. He previously pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, a Class 3 felony. Four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He was given 812 days credit for time served.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Juan Villaseñor said, while he considered Rodriguez's significant ongoing mental health issues in this case, a longer prison sentence was justified because of the "extreme danger" Rodriguez poses to the community.

"What happened here is remarkably violent ... arising from a delusional belief, it appears," Villaseñor said.

Rodriguez stabbed a man he didn't know outside the Fort Collins Rescue Mission in October 2020 because Rodriguez believed the man had harmed his mother, Rodriguez told Villaseñor. Villaseñor said Rodriguez's belief about the victim was not true.

Rodriguez remained in custody since his arrest while undergoing mental health treatment as part of the legal competency process. After several competency evaluations and nearly two years of inpatient treatment, Rodriguez was found legally competent to proceed in his case in August.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Mangione said Rodriguez committed the stabbing just eight days after he was released from custody on a previous case, and Rodriguez was likely as stable as he could be at the time of the stabbing.

Defense attorney Matthew Landers said, prior to the stabbing, Rodriguez had been in the state mental hospital for a year. Landers called Rodriguez's case "a sad verdict on the state of our competency system."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Man sentenced for 2020 stabbing outside Fort Collins Rescue Mission