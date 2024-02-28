Man arrested after 2022 homicide in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for being a suspect in a homicide investigation from October 2022 in Visalia, the Visalia Police Department said.

On Oct. 31, 2022, officers say they were called to the 1800 block of North Encina Street for a report of gunshots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, who ultimately died from his injuries.

Detectives say video surveillance cameras were located in the area of the shooting, leading them to find photographs of the suspects.

During the course of the investigation, police identified 19-year-old Juan Bobadilla as one of the suspects in the case. Police say an arrest warrant was obtained for Bobadilla’s arrest.

On Tuesday afternoon, detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit say they obtained information indicating that Bobadilla was residing at a residence in the City of Tulare.

The Violent Crimes Detectives and members of the Special Enforcement Unit say they responded to the 200 block of South Los Angeles Street in the City of Tulare, where Bobadilla was taken into custody.

According to officers, Bobadilla was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyle Kalender at 559-713-4156 or the anonymous tipline at 559-713-4738.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.