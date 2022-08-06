Man arrested 21 times facing drug, gun charges after arrest at Atlanta motel

Three men are facing charges after a narcotics investigation led to a search and seizure of a Atlanta motel.

According to officials, in July and August, officers found out that there was illegal drug activity occurring at the Deluxe INN Motel on Campbellton Road SW.

Residents in motel rooms 111 and 116 were involved in suspected illegal activity, police say.

During the search warrant officers recovered 159 grams of crack cocaine, 52 grams of marijuana, Palmetto PA-15 .223 caliber rifle, Glock 26 9mm, ghost gun file, roman mini-Draco 762 calibers and $810.

Keonte Smith, 20, and Deandre Royster, 23, were both charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Isaiah Burt, 37, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Burt had 21 previous arrests.

The department says drug dealers make the city unsafe and they put everyone in danger. They want everyone to know they are not welcome in the city.

