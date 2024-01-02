Man arrested after 23-year-old shot dead New Years Day in downtown San Angelo

A homicide investigation is underway in San Angelo after a 23-year-old was shot and killed New Year's Day, according to a San Angelo Police Department release.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Chadbourne just before 3 a.m. Monday in reference to a shooting victim. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim in the East alley with an apparent gunshot wound.

"Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was found to be deceased," according to the release. "Officers made contact with the suspect Ryan Renfroe on scene, and he was detained pending the arrival of SAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division."

Renfroe, 33, was taken into custody and was ultimately charged with murder. He remains in the Tom Green County Jail with a $750,000 bond as of Tuesday, Jan. 2.

"It was learned that the suspect and victim knew each other, and this incident stemmed from a previous confrontation," the release stated. The suspect and victim agreed to meet with each other at the listed location to continue the previous confrontation. Once the suspect and victim made contact with each other, the victim was allegedly shot and killed by the suspect."

This incident is still actively being investigated and additional information may be released at a later point in time, police stated.

The SAPD asks that anyone with information/video regarding this incident to contact the non-emergency dispatch at 325-657-4315 and reference Case #2024-0000006.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Man arrested after 23-year-old shot dead in downtown San Angelo