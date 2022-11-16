Man arrested 23 times is shot by deputies for second time in 4 years, Florida cops say

A man arrested at least 23 times was shot by deputies for the second time in four years, according to a Florida sheriff’s office. The second time, it was fatal.

Deputies shot and killed Gary Jean Schryver, 61, on Nov. 11 while serving two arrest warrants at a residence in Spring Hill, according to a post on the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The warrants accused him of violation of drug offender probation and trafficking in stolen property and giving false information to a pawnbroker, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies went inside, Schryver “immediately became confrontational,” the sheriff’s office said. His “actions led to the deputy-involved shooting.”

A public information officer with the sheriff’s office did not release any more information about what led up to the shooting. The sheriff’s office does not use body-worn cameras.

The office did not name the deputy who shot Schryver but said that the deputy had been placed on paid administrative leave. The shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Schryver lived next door to a home owned by Florida Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, according to the Tampa Bay Times.





Schryver was “known to have violent tendencies,” the sheriff’s office said. He had used at least 10 aliases and three Social Security numbers.

He had been arrested at least 23 times dating back to 1977 on charges including burglary; throwing a deadly missile into a building, vehicle or aircraft; drug possession; robbery; and grand theft, the sheriff’s office said.

In February 2018, a witness called police to report that they saw someone, later identified as Schryver, walking around a Family Dollar store in Spring Hill with a gun, according to a news release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Spring Hill is about 50 miles north of Tampa.

A deputy confronted Schryver at a nearby intersection and told him to show his hands, but he refused, the release says. He eventually pulled “an object” out of his pocket and pointed it at the deputy, who shot and wounded him, the release said.

He recovered from his injuries.

Schryver was sentenced to two years in prison in 2012 on a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon and another three years in 2019 on charges of grand theft, trafficking in stolen property and giving false information to a pawnbroker, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Schryver went to prison in April 2012 and was released in June 2013, according to the agency. He went back to prison in August 2019 and was released again on July 9, 2021.

No obituary for Schryver could be found.

