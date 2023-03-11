Man arrested after 3 officers injured in attack at Dutch Bros. in Mesa

A Mesa Police Department badge is seen here.

A Saturday morning disturbance call to a Dutch Bros. in Mesa led to the arrest of a man who police say left three officers injured after attacking them.

Officers were dispatched to a Dutch Bros. in the area of South Power Road and Roosevelt WCD Canal Road about a man trespassing and "being verbal" with employees, according to Mesa police. The man left before officers arrived but then returned and confronted them in "a hostile manner," prompting the deployment of a stun gun, police said.

The stun gun did not make contact with the man and a physical fight ensued between him and the officers, according to police. At least three officers were injured, police said. Their status is unknown, but there are officers in the hospital as a result of the fight, police said.

The man is in custody and being evaluated for driving under the influence, according to police.

He will be jailed on multiple felony charges, police added.

