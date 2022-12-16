Man arrested after 3-year-old caught in crossfire of gang-related shooting outside gas station

A 3-year-old child and an adult are lucky to be alive after they were caught in a gun battle outside a gas station in southeast Atlanta gas station.

The shootout happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7th. Police said Zachary White and Marquis Brinkley, both of whom are convicted felons with gang ties, started exchanging gunfire in the parking lot. Bullets hit the car with the 3-year-old and adult inside, but somehow, they were not hurt.

White was shot twice in the leg, but Brinkley ran away before police got to the scene.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has learned that Brinkely was arrested Thursday.

