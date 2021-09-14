Man arrested after 4-year-old accidentally shoots self, 2-year old with unattended handgun at Marietta apartment

Sep. 14—A Riverdale man was arrested after his leaving an unattended handgun on the patio of a Marietta apartment led to a 4-year-old firing the weapon, injuring themself and a 2-year-old, police say.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, the two children arrived at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital's emergency room with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Marietta Police Department.

Police said they determined Johnnel Green, 23, left an unattended handgun on the patio of an apartment at Magnolia at Whitlock apartments on Whitlock Avenue.

"The four-year-old discharged a single round that penetrated the four-year-old and then struck the two-year-old," the news release said.

Green is charged with two felony counts of second-degree cruelty to children, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one felony count of tampering with evidence and one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct, Marietta police say.

Green is being held at the Cobb County jail without bond, jail records show.

A search of warrants shows Green has prior arrests in Cobb on charges including drug possession, intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

