Man arrested after 4-year-old found slain in Dallas street

This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown. Brown has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Dallas County Jail via AP)
·1 min read

DALLAS (AP) — An 18-year-old arrested after a 4-year-old boy was found dead on a neighborhood street in southwest Dallas was known to walk in the area, residents said.

The child, who police have not yet named, was found slain at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday. Police have said they believe the child lived in the neighborhood.

Darriynn Brown was arrested and was being held in Dallas County jail on Monday on charges of kidnapping and burglary. Police say they anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.

“Hard to believe. I don’t think he was in his right mind,” neighbor Jose Ramirez told WFAA television station.

Brown's bond is set at $1.5 million. His attorney, Robbie McClung, said Monday that she had not yet met with him so she could not comment.

Brown was arrested on April 27 on a misdemeanor charge of evading arrest in a case that’s still pending. According to court documents for that charge, he lives with his parents a half-mile from where the boy’s body was found.

Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez has said it appeared the child suffered a violent death and that “an edged weapon” was used.

Antwainese Square, 39, told The Dallas Morning News that she alerted authorities after seeing the boy’s body while she was jogging. She said the boy’s face and upper half of his body were covered in blood and that he didn’t have shoes or a shirt.

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol riot suspect shoots mountain lion, defies order to not own guns, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors say Patrick Montgomery, 48, violated orders to not possess a gun when he shot and killed a mountain lion at park in Denver, Colorado.

  • Sharon Stone is 'powerless to stop' release of 'Basic Instinct' XXX cut

    The film's star says she was exploited at the beginning of her career.

  • Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

    A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman. Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named. Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday.

  • Miami cop arrested on domestic violence charge; second officer arrested in past week

    A Miami police officer was arrested and charged Sunday with battery after authorities say he was involved in a domestic violence incident.

  • This Coke Product Is Disappearing From Shelves

    Since 1886, people have trusted Coca-Cola to be a brand that delivers quality drinks they can depend on. But with other massive beverage brands like PepsiCo providing serious competition, Coca-Cola has had to repeatedly reinvent itself over the years with new products. Not all of Coke's new products become fan favorites, however, and the company is no stranger to failed experiments—like New Coke, which was pulled from shelves completely in 2002. Now, cola drinkers will have to say goodbye to another beverage. One Coke product is disappearing from shelves forever, as the company has announced that it is being discontinued. Read on to find out which Coke product you won't be able to find in the near future.RELATED: This Beloved Summer Food Is Disappearing From Stores and Restaurants. Coca-Cola is discontinuing Coke Energy in the U.S. Coca-Cola announced on May 14 that they are discontinuing Coke Energy—the company's only energy drink—in North America, per The Wall Street Journal. The drink was introduced to break Coca-Cola into the energy-drink market dominated by Red Bull and Monster. However, the beverage failed to do that. According to Beverage Digest, Coca-Cola Energy only accounted for 0.7 percent of U.S. energy-drink sales by the end of 2020. The product will be discontinued in the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2021, the WSJ reported. This decision comes less than two years after it was introduced. Coke Energy hasn't exactly been a fixture for the U.S. branch of Coca-Cola, however. According to CNN, the company first introduced the drink in the U.S. in Jan. 2020 with four different varieties: Coke Energy, Coke Energy Zero Sugar, Coke Energy Cherry, and Coke Energy Cherry Zero Sugar. Before coming to the U.S., the energy drink was originally launched internationally—and it will continue to be sold in these international markets, per the WSJ. RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. The company says it is focusing on new drinks that are selling well instead. According to CNN, Coca-Cola is turning its focus to new drinks that are selling well for the company—like AHA and Coca-Cola with Coffee, which were both introduced in the last two years like Coke Energy. AHA is the company's sparkling water brand that was launched in March 2020, and Coca-Cola with Coffee was just introduced in the U.S. on Jan. 25. "An important component to this strategy is the consistent and constant evaluation of what's performing and what's not," the company said in a statement, per CNN. This isn't the first time the company has taken a product off shelves during the pandemic. Coke Energy is just the latest example of the company's downsizing. In Oct. 2020, Coca-Cola announced it was removing half of its portfolio of drink brands, which is about 200 brands. According to Business Insider, at that time, the company had already announced it would discontinue drinks like Tab, Zico, and Odwalla, as just a few of the company's brands rack in most of its profits. CEO James Quincy has said that Coca-Cola's revenue is dominated by its biggest brands like Coke, Sprite, and Fanta, while more than half of the company's brands collectively only generate around 2 percent of its revenue.RELATED: This One Thing Is Disappearing From Walmarts Nationwide.

  • 14-year-old driver dies after crash in stolen vehicle, Stockton police say

    A 14-year-old driver died after an early morning crash in a stolen vehicle Friday, according to Stockton police. Stockton police tried to pull over the stolen vehicle Friday around 12:41 a.m. near El Dorado Street and Fremont Street. Police said the 14-year-old driver did not pull over and led officers on a 2-minute chase before crashing into a tree at El Dorado Street and East Stadium Street. The juvenile female passenger was detained and not hurt, police said. The 14-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said Saturday. Detectives are still investigating. No other details were released.

  • Pandemic's financial burden fell hardest on less-educated Americans, Fed survey shows

    (Reuters) -The coronavirus pandemic had a more devastating impact on Americans with lower levels of education and those least equipped financially to handle such a blow, according to a report released on Monday by the Federal Reserve. The financial chasm between adults with a bachelor's degree and those with less than a high school degree widened during the pandemic, which caused job losses that disproportionately affected low-wage workers, according to the U.S. central bank's annual Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking. Some 89% of adults with at least a bachelor's degree said they were doing at least "okay" financially, compared to 45% of those with less than a high school degree, according to the survey, which was conducted in November 2020.

  • Suspected shooter on the run after allegedly murdering man at gym

    DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN? Deputies identified the suspected shooter in a murder at a Sugar Land boxing gym as Charles Menefee.

  • Supporting Teachers After One of the Most Traumatic Years of Their Lives

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. As more schools reopen, educators across the United States are having long-awaited in-person reunions with their students. They do so after supporting their students through more than a year of concurrent traumas, from the physical and […]

  • This Historic McDonald's Location Is Closing

    McDonald's is known for delivering big on size. But as the fast food brand has made some tough decisions during the pandemic, an historic McDonald's store has been closed, effective today, as the owner evaluates what's really best for business.Michigan Live reported Saturday that the world's first "Mini Mac," located in the South End of eastern Michigan's Bay City, has been permanently closed as of today. The Mini Mac is said to carry some fast food historical significance, bearing a plaque as "The World's First McDonald's 'Mini Mac,'" established at 2200 Broadway Avenue in June of 1981.RELATED: 7 New Fast-Food Chicken Sandwiches Everyone Is Talking AboutThe Mini Mac was a petite version of the classic McDonald's store, reportedly featuring a walk-up window, a small dining area, two outdoor dining tables, and a single-lane drive-thru.The owner and operator of the Bay City Mini Mac said in a statement released by McDonald's:"McDonald's reviews its restaurant portfolio on a regular basis to make the best decisions for our business moving forward. After more than 40 years, our restaurant at 2200 Broadway in Bay City is closing. We have been honored to serve our loyal customers and be part of this community."The statement also noted that the employees of the Mini Mac restaurant were offered employment opportunities at nearby locations, while customers received coupons to visit these locations as well. "I would like to thank you for your support," the owner stated via the coupon. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve you all these years."It's said the Bay City Mini Mac was one of just three Mini Mac locations in the country, with the other two in Los Angeles and Pueblo, Colorado. In other news about fast food concepts, check out Chick-fil-A Is Launching a Brand New Type of Restaurant.Also read:America's Top Pizza Chain Accused of Using Controversial IngredientsThis Popcorn Is Being Recalled in 16 States, FDA Says4 Major Grocery Stores That Just Changed Their Mask Rules

  • America's Top Pizza Chain Accused of Using Controversial Ingredients

    By now, you've heard that eating less meat is healthier for you, your family, and the planet. Meanwhile, the last year's lockdown probably saw you ordering more takeout and delivery than ever. Unfortunately, these two trends conflict in a way you might want to know about. With pizza as the most-ordered food this past year, advocates are calling out America's biggest pizza brand for inhumane treatment of the animals that become our food.Late Friday, animal advocacy group The Humane League contacted Eat This, Not That! editors with a report that may warrant awareness. In the report, entitled "The Price of a Slice," the organization states that 200 food companies have willingly committed to a new chicken welfare policy that eliminates the cruelest factory farming practices from their supply chains. Those companies that have committed to good for chickens include well known brands like Chipotle, Burger King, Popeyes, Papa John's, Starbucks, Subway, Denny's, and more.RELATED: This Is the Best Supermarket in America, New Survey SaysWhile a lot of fast food brands, family restaurants, and manufacturers like General Mills and Kraft Heinz appear on the list of companies that have committed to kinder chicken welfare, the number of pizza chains leaves plenty to be desired. The Humane League says big pizza brands have failed to commit to the same animal welfare supply chain practices. The list of these chains includes Domino's—which is the top-selling pizza in America—along with Pizza Hut, Little Caesar's, Sbarro, Marco's Pizza, and many more.Shown is the Humane League's list of pizza chains they're calling on for better animal welfare practices:The Humane League says these pizza chains commit inhumane practices in their treatment of chickens in particular. Here's what they detail:Crowded by the tens of thousands into sheds with no room to move around. Standing in their own waste because their sheds are almost never cleaned during their lifetime. Bred to grow so heavy, at such a rapid rate, that many can't even stand up. Killed using a brutal system called "live-shackle slaughter," leaving half a million chickens boiled alive each year.These pizza restaurants allow this to go on every day. They have refused to ban these practices from their supply chains, and they have never released a public statement about their standards for chicken welfare.We all know that making the healthier, more conscious transition to eating less meat products takes sacrifice, intention, and commitment. But the insights we gain from reports like this might better inform where we want to order from next time the house has a craving for barbecue chicken pizza, wings, or chicken tenders. Catch up on the big popcorn brand that's been recalled in 16 states, and keep reading:Burger King Brings Back These Beloved Chicken Nuggets After 10 YearsStudy Finds Harmful Chemicals in Breast MilkThe Easy Homemade Pet Treat Everyone Is Trying

  • If You Take Medication for This, You May Still Need a Mask, CDC Says

    Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated people can go without masks in most scenarios. The sudden shift in mask guidance sent shockwaves through everyone who had been carefully abiding CDC directives. While many people shed their masks for the first time this weekend, others remained cautious and opted to continue wearing a face covering. But there's one group of people the CDC has warned should keep their masks on, even once they're fully vaccinated: People taking immunosuppressive medications for autoimmune diseases may need to continue wearing a mask.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says This Is What Happens If You Combine the Moderna&Pfizer Shots.On May 13, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people "can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance." However, the CDC noted that people who have an autoimmune condition or are taking medications that weaken the immune system should talk to a doctor before going without their mask."If you have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, you may NOT be fully protected even if you are fully vaccinated," the CDC guidance reads. "Even after vaccination, you may need to continue taking all precautions." The CDC says its researchers are still learning about how well the vaccines protect people with weakened immune systems, either from certain conditions or medications they're taking.Studies have shown that people with an autoimmune disease who take medications that suppress their immune systems may have a weakened response to the vaccine. A pre-peer-reviewed study shared on medRxiv on March 29 found that regular infusions of infliximab (Remicade) can make the first dose of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines less effective. Remicade is commonly used to treat autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, and ulcerative colitis. While many patients' immune response improved with the second dose, some never gained sufficient immunity. RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. The researchers noted that reduced efficacy of the vaccine is likely not only limited to Remicade. The study hypothesized that people prescribed other medications to stop inflammation could also have a diminished immune response to the vaccine. Besides Remicade, other commonly prescribed tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors include Enbrel (etanercept), Humira (adalimumab), Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), and Simponi (golimumab). Humira and Enbrel are two of the world's top-selling medications, according to ARY News.CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, expanded on the guidance over the weekend. During an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on May 16, Walensky said, "We know that—and there are emerging data to suggest—that if you don't have a fully competent immune system from chemotherapy, from transplants, from other immune-modulating agents, that the vaccine may not have worked as well for you. So, please, before you take off your mask, consult your physician."Walensky also pointed out that just because the guidelines changed doesn't mean that everyone's behavior has to shift immediately. You should factor in your risk and how comfortable you feel going maskless. "Not everybody has to rip off their mask because our guidance changed on Thursday," Walensky said on CNN's State of the Union on May 16.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Reveals the Key Difference With Vaccinated People Who Get COVID.

  • Nearly one year after George Floyd’s murder, Black and white Americans have very different views on race

    About 4 in 10 U.S. adults think race relations in the country are worse today than they were a year ago.

  • If You're Craving This One Thing, It Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia

    Dementia can come in many forms—from vascular dementia to frontotemporal dementia to Alzheimer's disease—and each can affect the brain differently. And while all of the various types cause memory loss and changes in personality, each may also display its own signs and symptoms that can clue you or a caregiver into what's going on.Researchers have found that one of these types, frontotemporal dementia (FTD), has a distinct symptom that may serve as an early warning sign. They say that individuals with this type of dementia "show a marked change in food preferences," including a particular desire for one particular type of food. Read on to find out which craving may tip you off to a dementia diagnosis—and what other symptoms to look out for.RELATED: Doing This for 12 Minutes Each Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk, Study Says. Craving sweets can be a sign of dementia. According to Andrew E. Budson, MD, associate director for research at the Boston University Alzheimer's Disease Center and a professor of neurology at Boston University School of Medicine, craving sweets can be an early sign of FTD. He explained to Psychology Today that this particular form of dementia "often exhibits changes in food preferences, such as the desire to eat sweet foods."Budson recounted a story he heard in a support group for the caregivers of dementia patients, which included this strange symptom. "He began to eat things—like a tub of ice cream or a whole box of cookies—in bed while I was trying to sleep," one woman told the group of her husband, who was later diagnosed with FTD. She also shared that he would eat "a box of cake mix, a tin of frosting," and other sweet items that would not typically appeal to him. A 2016 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that patients with FTD eat more sugar and carbohydrates—and are more likely to experience rapid weight gain—than those without neurodegeneration.For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. You may notice symptoms at a younger age than most forms of dementia. While most people with Alzheimer's disease are diagnosed in their mid-60s, signs of frontotemporal dementia regularly appear significantly earlier."Most people with frontotemporal dementia start to show symptoms between the ages of 45 and 65, although in about one-quarter of individuals the disease is first detected after age 65," Budson explains.RELATED: Doing This When You Drive Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Study Says. You may also notice pronounced shifts in your personality. In addition to craving sweets, those with frontotemporal dementia will typically have other "prominent symptoms," including notable changes in personality and behavior. "Friends and family members of individuals with frontotemporal dementia frequently describe them as behaving like 'different people,'" Budson explains."They often show socially inappropriate behaviors, have poor manners, make impulsive decisions, and engage in careless actions," as well as displaying a pronounced lack of either sympathy or empathy, says Budson. It may also affect your ability to complete everyday tasks. The woman from the support group Budson described shared that while there were many signs that something was wrong with her husband, she didn't think to consult a doctor until it began affecting his ability to work. "Loss of interest, drive, and motivation to do anything is very common," Budson says. This sense of "apathy" or "inertia," as Budson describes it, may impact one's ability to hold a job or fulfill their everyday responsibilities.However, the neurologist warns that while the individual's habits may change drastically, they are almost always unaware of the changes themselves. "It is family or friends who bring the abnormal behavior to medical attention," Budson says.RELATED: If You're Over 65, Doing This Can Reduce Your Alzheimer's Risk, Study Finds.

  • 'American Idol' judges react to finalist's exit after racist social media post

    "We grow up and we make mistakes," judge Lionel Richie said about the controversial exit of finalist Caleb Kennedy.

  • Darnell Moore’s ‘Being Seen’ podcast illuminates the Black queer experience through healing conversation

    Exclusive: “Black queer men are invisible (in media) in a lot of ways, Black queer fathers particularly…the podcast is to make legible that which societal forces have rendered invisible for so long,” Moore told theGrio. Darnell Moore is promising a journey. The award-winning author of a, performer and activist is back at work with Being Seen, his acclaimed podcast on the gay and queer male experience.

  • Dispatcher hears Garland woman shot to death in murder-suicide at apartment complex

    A Garland woman and a Mesquite man were found shot to death Sunday night in Garland.

  • Entire town gets post 13 years late after it's found at dead Royal Mail worker's home

    People in the town of Wantage, Oxfordshire, have received gift cards, bills, tax reminders and catalogues - with some dating back to 2008.

  • Biden’s climate agenda targets Black America with innovation, HBCU funding

    The Biden administration is putting Black America at the center of the solution for climate change by expanding electric vehicle power stations into Black neighborhoods and dumping funds into HBCU renewable energy research. This as President Joe Biden is set to tour a Ford Electric Vehicle facility Tuesday.

  • Target, CVS end mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers, joining Walmart, Starbucks and more

    Target and CVS have dropped its mask requirement for vaccinated customers, joining with Walmart, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Costco and other businesses.