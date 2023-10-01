Man arrested after 4-year-old shoots himself

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a 4-year-old boy was injured in a ‘self-inflicted’ shooting Friday, Memphis Police say.

Bryant Vann is charged with Child Abuse, Neglect, or Endangerment, and Tampering with Evidence after his nephew accidently shot himself with a gun.

4-year-old injured in ‘self-inflicted’ shooting in Raleigh

Officers responded to a shooting on Teresa Cove around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The child was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition with two bullet wounds to both of his legs.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that the gun used was a .45 Glock 36 handgun. Police say Vann, the victim’s uncle, was seen coming into the house from the backyard.

Police say a 9mm casing and live 9mm rounds were found in Vann’s bedroom where the incident took place. No .45 caliber casings were located.

Investigators say they located a tan 9mm Springfield Armory XD-M Elite pistol and a matching magazine in the backyard hidden under a bush. The gun had a 9mm casing in the chamber.

An AR-style pistol was also located in the backyard.

According to police, Vann admitted to leaving the .45 caliber Glock unsecured and loaded on his bed. He said that he did this while knowing that his nephew likes guns and can freely access his room.

Vann also admitted to placing two of the weapons in the backyard, police say.

He was released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in court Oct. 2.

