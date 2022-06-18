Man arrested 4 years ago for allegedly sexually assaulting girl, acquitted by jury

Rawle Cuffie had a large cloud hanging over him for nearly four years.

Accused of sexually abusing a child under 12, Cuffie was arrested by Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Though he was released from the Marion County Jail three days after he was taken into custody, Cuffie's life was temporarily on hold until early Friday afternoon.

Relief

At 1:26 p.m., Cuffie heard the words he had been waiting to hear for years: Not guilty. Cuffie was acquitted of two counts of sexual battery on a child under 12, and four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12.

"I thank the jury, and the judicial system does work," a relieved Cuffie said at the conclusion of the two-day trial.

Now Cuffie can return to living his life.

"I'm going to try to put my life together," said Cuffie, who wore a blue suit and tie, before leaving the courtroom a free man.

One of Cuffie's defense lawyers, Stacia Rae Arnold of the Public Defender's Office, was happy about the outcome.

"I believe the jury made the right decision in considering the evidence," she said. Assistant Public Defender Julia Williamson assisted Arnold with the case.

State Attorney's Office officials said they respect the jury's decision and appreciate their time and consideration.

What led up to Cuffie's arrest

The 47-year-old Leesburg man was booked into the jail on June 20, 2018, after a warrant was issued for his arrest for allegedly molesting a girl.

Deputies were told in September 2017 that Cuffie reportedly had inappropriate encounters with the alleged victim in late 2016. A detective interviewed the child a few months later and she repeated the allegations.

The detective reviewed documents and watched a video of the girl talking about the allegations. The girl said the alleged incidents began when she was 9 or 10 and continued for a few years, authorities said.

In late January 2018, a detective interviewed Cuffie, who denied the allegations. Sheriff's officials said after the interview, Cuffie was supposed to meet with a detective at another time. He never did, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

In court

During the trial that was presided over by retired Circuit Judge Willard Pope, jurors heard testimonies from the state and the defense. Among the people who testified were the alleged victim, now a teenager, and her mother.

The Star-Banner is not releasing the victim's name or those closest to her.

The state finished presenting their case on Thursday. The next day, the defense introduced their witnesses, including the child's mother, and two women who interviewed the girl.

As customary, the defense asked the judge to dismiss the case stating that the state had not proven their case. The judge denied their request.

Cuffie did not take the stand.

Lawyers closing arguments

In his closing argument, Assistant State Attorney Adam Smith played clips of the girl's interviews with various investigators during which she described Cuffie's alleged sexual contacts with her.

Smith told jurors that they've heard the evidence and the stories. He said Cuffie is not innocent of the offenses and urged jurors to find the man guilty.

Arnold countered that the only proof of her client doing anything is the word of his alleged accuser.

The lawyer said when questions were posed to the girl, the answers were either she didn't recall, or she wasn't telling the truth.

She asked jurors to find reasonable doubt, and return a verdict of not guilty.

